KP government, people stands with Kashmiri brethren: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday said the government and people of the province stand with their Kashmiri brethren and would always made efforts in resolution of Kashmir issue as per desires of Kashmiris.

He said this in a meeting with President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Masood Khan here.

The CM said that international community and human rights organizations should compel Indian government to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly advocated the cause of Kashmiri brethren at every national and International forum including the United Nations.

Mahmood Khan clarified that aspiration of Pakistan to promote peace and development in the entire region should not be construed as weakness and reiterated that Pakistani nation especially people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not desist from offering any sacrifice for freedom of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir revealed that India is currently involved in changing the demographic ratio of occupied Kashmir through forced shift of population, establishment of Hindu settlements and undertaking systematic steps for genocide of Muslims in Kashmir.

He also appreciated the efforts of Federal government and stated that people of Kashmir appreciate leadership of Pakistan over their role in highlighting the atrocities of Indian Armed forces in IOJ&K.

Matters of mutual interests including strengthening of communication routes were also discussed in the meeting. The President AJK stated that proposed project of Mansehra - Muzaffarabad – Mirpur Motorway would not only help in linking AJK with major communication roads of Pakistan but it would also help bringing people of KP and AJK further closer.

The CM also welcomed proposal of President AJK to strengthen mutual cooperation and develop trade in mines and minerals sector.