KP Government Presents People Friendly Budget For Year 2021-22: Momina Basit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:48 PM

KP government presents people friendly budget for year 2021-22: Momina Basit

Fiscal Budget 2021-22 is the true depiction of PTI policies through which the economy of KPK would be stabilized. This was stated by the PTI member KP assembly Momina Basit while talking to APP here Saturday

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Fiscal Budget 2021-22 is the true depiction of PTI policies through which the economy of KPK would be stabilized. This was stated by the PTI member KP assembly Momina Basit while talking to APP here Saturday.

She further said that the Primary focus of the provincial budget was to create economic stability and job opportunities in KPK which PTI has promised with the masses.

Momina Basit said that the KP government would have to bear additional expenses of billions of rupees owing to an increase in the pay and pensions of the employees which is remarkable which is not only commendable but also exemplary.

She said that another good feature of the fiscal budget 2021-22 was the minimum wage which was set at Rs. 21000 a month by the government.

Furthermore, huge allocations of 12 billion rupees for the tourism and culture sector would boost the tourism sector and provide job opportunities in the province, added Momina Basit.

