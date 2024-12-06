KP government prioritising health and education despite challenges: Advisor Health KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The second batch of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) nurse completed a five-week training program under the collaboration of Khyber Medical University (KMU) and RPS Chester University, UK here Friday.

A certificate distribution ceremony was held at KMU's Senate Hall, with Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, as the chief guest.

The program was aimed at equipping nurses with advanced skills and knowledge to meet the healthcare demands of the 21st century.

Dr. Ijaz Hussain, Director at RPS Chester University, UK, highlighted the importance of international collaboration in enhancing nursing standards. He stated that despite challenging circumstances in KP, 16 experts from British universities have successfully trained KP nurses during the past few months. This reflects the provincial government’s commitment, particularly by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor Health Ehtesham Ali, to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services in the region.

KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq expressed satisfaction with the initiative, stating that the program provides KP nurses with valuable opportunities for professional growth and skill enhancement. "While doctors often have access to development opportunities, nurses are frequently overlooked. This program addresses that gap by training over 500 nurses to align them with modern healthcare requirements," he remarked.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq further highlighted KMU’s pivotal role as the only university in the province offering education and research opportunities across all healthcare disciplines.

He emphasized the significance of providing British-standard training to nurses at their doorstep.

In his address, the chief guest, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to prioritizing health and education despite financial constraints. He praised KMU’s efforts and assured continued support for health-related initiatives. "Every proposal I have presented to the Chief Minister for the health sector has received his full backing. Those who have undergone training under this program are our valuable assets. They can repay their debt to this province by serving it with dedication," he stated.

The Advisor added that this training not only enhances professional skills but also strengthens the healthcare delivery system, representing a significant step toward professional development for nurses and guaranteeing a brighter future for KP's healthcare system.

Speakers at the ceremony, including Dr. Muhammad Saleem (Director General Health Services KP), Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman (Head of Health Sector Reforms Unit), Dr. Najma Naz (Director KMU-INS), and Ms. Akhtar Bano (Director Nursing KP), highlighted the transformative impact of the program. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to 70 participants by the chief guest, celebrating their successful completion of the training program.

