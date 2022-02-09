UrduPoint.com

KP Government Promoting Unexplored Archaeological Sites

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 12:46 PM

KP Government promoting unexplored archaeological sites

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government promoting unexplored archaeological sites of the province to highlight the real image of the country internationally and to generate revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government promoting unexplored archaeological sites of the province to highlight the real image of the country internationally and to generate revenue.

Department of Archaeology and Tourism Department (DOAM) KP is making efforts to attract foreign tourists to the historical archaeological sites of the province.

According to DOAM, efforts were underway to construct world's largest Ghandhara Trail in the country in line with the set vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has set the target of year 2022 for the project.

KP sites were include archaeological world heritage site Takht-i-Bahi, Jaulian, Bhamala, Shahbaz Garhi, Jamal Garhi and others.

Pakistan can become an attractive tourist's destination for religious tourism.

The KP government has taken various measures for the promotion of religious tourism in the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa SITE Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakista ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for the cit ..

31 minutes ago
 CSTO, UN Discuss Integration of CSTO Into UN Peace ..

CSTO, UN Discuss Integration of CSTO Into UN Peacekeeping Missions - Russian Dip ..

5 minutes ago
 Zemmour and Le Pen scrap for France's far-right cr ..

Zemmour and Le Pen scrap for France's far-right crown

5 minutes ago
 He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan ..

He has been calling for the formation of Pakistan Cotton Board at every forum fo ..

46 minutes ago
 Somaliland minister hails 'milestone' visit to Tai ..

Somaliland minister hails 'milestone' visit to Taiwan

5 minutes ago
 Albie Sachs, pillar of S.African justice, isn't af ..

Albie Sachs, pillar of S.African justice, isn't afraid of riots

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>