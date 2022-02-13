UrduPoint.com

KP Government Promoting Unexplored Archaeological Sites

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Government promoting unexplored archaeological sites of the province to highlight the real image of the country internationally and to generate revenue.

Department of Archaeology and Tourism Department (DOAM) KP is making efforts to attract foreign tourists to the historical archaeological sites of the province.

According to DOAM, efforts were underway to construct world's largest Ghandhara Trail in the country in line with the set vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has set the target of year 2022 for the project.

KP sites were include archaeological world heritage site Takht-i-Bahi, Jaulian, Bhamala, Shahbaz Garhi, Jamal Garhi and others.

Pakistan can become an attractive tourist's destination for religious tourism.

The KP government has taken various measures for the promotion of religious tourism in the country.

