KP government provides WSSCA services to 23 more VCs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Kyber Pakhtunkhaw government on Thursday has notified to provide induction of 23 village councils of district Abbottabad in Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) through the efforts of Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

According to the details, 23 more village councils of Abbottabad have been provided WASA service, earlier, union councils Nawan Shahr, Kahiyal, Central Urban and Malikpura were benefiting the WSSCA services, now all the adjacent areas have also been provided the facilities.

With this initiative of the provincial government, the sanitation system, supply of clean drinking water and drainage system would be improved in these areas, which would not only increase the beauty of the city but also improve the standard of living of the people.

The people of Abbottabad expressed special gratitude to the acting Governor and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for his special concern to provide water and sanitation services.