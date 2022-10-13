UrduPoint.com

KP Government Provides WSSCA Services To 23 More VCs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 07:58 PM

KP government provides WSSCA services to 23 more VCs

Kyber Pakhtunkhaw government on Thursday has notified to provide induction of 23 village councils of district Abbottabad in Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) through the efforts of Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Kyber Pakhtunkhaw government on Thursday has notified to provide induction of 23 village councils of district Abbottabad in Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) through the efforts of Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

According to the details, 23 more village councils of Abbottabad have been provided WASA service, earlier, union councils Nawan Shahr, Kahiyal, Central Urban and Malikpura were benefiting the WSSCA services, now all the adjacent areas have also been provided the facilities.

With this initiative of the provincial government, the sanitation system, supply of clean drinking water and drainage system would be improved in these areas, which would not only increase the beauty of the city but also improve the standard of living of the people.

The people of Abbottabad expressed special gratitude to the acting Governor and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for his special concern to provide water and sanitation services.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Abbottabad Water Provincial Assembly Company All Government

Recent Stories

Four persons killed over enmity

Four persons killed over enmity

10 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

58 seconds ago
 14 injured in Karachi road accident

14 injured in Karachi road accident

1 minute ago
 PHA promises best recreational facilities at Shahd ..

PHA promises best recreational facilities at Shahdara Park

1 minute ago
 SC wants to empower Election Commission of Pakista ..

SC wants to empower Election Commission of Pakistan as it specializes in electio ..

1 minute ago
 Muslims should strengthen their relationship with ..

Muslims should strengthen their relationship with Holy Prophet, Holy Qur'an: Kha ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.