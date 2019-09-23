UrduPoint.com
KP Government Providing Free Treatment To HIV Patients: Provincial Minister For Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said Monday the HIV was a curable disease and the government was providing free treatment to such patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said Monday the HIV was a curable disease and the government was providing free treatment to such patients.

He said that regular HIV tests were conducted of the patients,who were admitted to province's hospitals in order to timely treat them if they were diagnosed positively, says a statement issued here. Moreover, he added that screening of blood was conducted when volunteers donated blood. �� He said ratio of HIV patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa come to 45 percent of the total strength of HIV positive persons in the country.

He had also directed all hospitals of the province to launch awareness drive on HIV and install banners inscribed with precautionary measures against HIV.

He said modern regional blood centers were being established to do blood screening and prevent the disease timely.

The minister appealed to people for adopting precautionary steps to prevent HIV disease, adding the total�number of HIV patients in KP stood at 415 including 330 men, 84 women and one transgender. �����

