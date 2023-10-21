KP government released two billion rupees for health card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday released two billion rupees for health cards to restore health card service in various hospitals.

Talking to the media, Health Advisor Dr. Riyaz Anwar said that more reforms will be brought in the health care service and administrative deficiencies will be removed.

He said that the health card service was stopped due to lack of funds, but now the health card service has been restored due to the release of a grant of two billion.

He said that the funds were released on the special instructions of Chief Minister Azam Khan.

A ban was imposed on unnecessary development works in MTI hospitals, the Health Advisor said. He said that MTI hospitals focus on the treatment of patients.

To a question, he said that instead of building new buildings in hospitals, they will focus on patient care and facilities.