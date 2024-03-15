KP government releases funds for Ramazan package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Adviser on Information to the Chief Minister, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, said on Friday that the finance department had released funds for deserving families as part of the Ramazan package.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur announced a Ramazan package of 10,000 rupees for eligible families in the holy month of Ramazan.

He further stated that the Ramazan package for eligible families would be distributed by next week.

He emphasized that the KP government was committed to helping the poor segments of society and providing them with every possible relief.