KP Government Releases Funds Worth Rs16,864 M For Ongoing ADP Schemes In Merged Areas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:20 PM

KP government releases funds worth Rs16,864 m for ongoing ADP schemes in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has released Rs16,863.931 million fund for ongoing Annual Development Programme(ADP 2021-22) schemes for merged areas.

According to a notification of  Finance Department KP issued here Friday, the funds were released following the historic decision of KP government regarding 100 percent release of developmental funds for ongoing approved schemes for ADP 2021-22 for speedy uplift of merged areas.

Maximum development funds have been released for construction of roads amounting to Rs4,010.999 million followed by Rs 2,001 million for Primary and Secondary Education, Rs1944 million for water and Rs1042 million for sanitation and clean drinking water projects. Similarly, the Finance Department has released Rs 683 million for Agriculture, Rs 828 million for Energy and Power, Rs398 million for Forestry, Rs 611 million for Higher education and Rs 214 million for Home Department's ongoing projects.

Likewise, Rs 515.

719 million released for the Industries Department, Rs 60 million for the Mineral Department, Rs 919 million for Local Bodies, Rs 708 million for sports and Tourism, Rs528 million for Urban Development and Rs727.282 million for Multi Sectoral Development Programme. Similarly, Rs4 million for food, Rs70 million for Auqaf, Zakat and Religious Affairs, Rs30 million for Excise and Taxation, Rs10 million for Finance,  Rs813.671 million for Health, Rs42 million for Population Welfare, Rs33 million for Information andRs95 million for Science and Information Technology department released.

KP Chief Minister Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash and Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra termed 100 percent release of development funds for ongoing approved projects as a historic step.

They expressed the hope that it would help accelerate the pace of development in merged areas and improve socioeconomic conditions of tribal people.

