KP Government Releases Much Needed Funds For UoP

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 12:30 PM

KP government releases much needed funds for UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved much needed funds amounting to Rs 325 million under the salary head for the University of Peshawar (UoP).

Following the approval, the KP Finance Department has started necessary official procedure for the release of funds to the UoP.

The Vice Chancellor of the university had earlier written an application to the provincial government for the release of funds to overcome the financial issues of the university.

In a notification to the vice chancellor here the other day, the provincial government informed that funds have been released to pay the salaries of the university staff for the month of August.

The Finance Department released the funds on the recommendation of the Higher education Department. The notification further said that these funds have been released under the Budget Book for 2023-24.

The university administration said after the release of funds, the university would now be able to manage its financial crisis for the time being.

