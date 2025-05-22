KP Government Releases Rs. 21 Billion For Development Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released over Rs. 21 billion through the Finance Department for various development projects across the province.
These funds are part of the Provincial Annual Development Program (ADP), the development program for merged districts, and the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).
According to official sources on Thursday, the Finance Department has issued Rs. 16.93 billion under the Provincial ADP. The allocations include Rs. 430 million for agriculture, Rs. 870 million for clean drinking water and sanitation, Rs. 280 million for health development projects, and Rs. 100 million for the Higher education Department.
Additionally, Rs. 312.3 million has been allocated for road construction, while Rs.
2.84 billion is earmarked for water resource projects. The Finance Department has also released Rs. 1 billion for the development of merged districts, prioritizing salaries, utility-based schemes, and completion of ongoing projects.
Under the AIP, Rs. 3.76 billion has been disbursed. This includes Rs. 500 million for the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Rs. 250 million for health, Rs. 379.9 million for domestic affairs, and Rs. 1 billion each for road and water resource projects.
The provincial government reiterated its commitment to timely funding of essential development initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and public services throughout the region.
