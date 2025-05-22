Open Menu

KP Government Releases Rs. 21 Billion For Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KP government releases Rs. 21 billion for development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released over Rs. 21 billion through the Finance Department for various development projects across the province.

These funds are part of the Provincial Annual Development Program (ADP), the development program for merged districts, and the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

According to official sources on Thursday, the Finance Department has issued Rs. 16.93 billion under the Provincial ADP. The allocations include Rs. 430 million for agriculture, Rs. 870 million for clean drinking water and sanitation, Rs. 280 million for health development projects, and Rs. 100 million for the Higher education Department.

Additionally, Rs. 312.3 million has been allocated for road construction, while Rs.

2.84 billion is earmarked for water resource projects. The Finance Department has also released Rs. 1 billion for the development of merged districts, prioritizing salaries, utility-based schemes, and completion of ongoing projects.

Under the AIP, Rs. 3.76 billion has been disbursed. This includes Rs. 500 million for the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Rs. 250 million for health, Rs. 379.9 million for domestic affairs, and Rs. 1 billion each for road and water resource projects.

The provincial government reiterated its commitment to timely funding of essential development initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and public services throughout the region.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

6 minutes ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

21 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

21 minutes ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

21 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

36 minutes ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

51 minutes ago
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

1 hour ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

2 hours ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between CDA, Maseer Initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan