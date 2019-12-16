UrduPoint.com
KP Government Sets Up Committee To Review Health Facilities In Jails Of Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

KP government sets up committee to review health facilities in jails of province

Provincial ministry of health KP has established a five member committee to review the health facilities in KP prisons

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Provincial ministry of health KP has established a five member committee to review the health facilities in KP prisons. According to detail, committee will visit central jail Peshawar, central jail Hairpur, central jail Dara Ismail Khan, central jail Bannu and Mardan.

After the visit of above mentioned jails and examine the condition of jail inmates committee would send a report to Islamabad High Court, Interior Ministry and ministry of human rights. It was worth mentioned here that a recent report regarding the Swabi prison had indicated that the facility could accommodate only 130 inmates, however, as many as 640 were currently being housed there, or around five times its capacity.

