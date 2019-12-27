UrduPoint.com
KP Government Striving Hard To Boost Tourism, Says Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:25 PM

Senior Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan has said that various projects are under progress for development of tourism in the province including four integrated tourist zones and 14 new tourist destinations

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Senior Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan has said that various projects are under progress for development of tourism in the province including four integrated tourist zones and 14 new tourist destinations.

In addition to this more than one billion rupees have been earmarked to promote religious tourism.He was talking to Economic and Commercial Counselor General of China Dr. Wang Shenwa, who called on him at his office on Friday.

During the meetings the matters relating to promotion of tourism and investment in various sectors came under discussion.Detailed discussions regarding investment in various sectors including tourism, minerals, hydropower and other sectors were discussed on the occasion.

There was also a detailed discussion on CPEC and Rashkai Economic Zones in the meeting. Chinese commercial counselor General Congratulated Senior Minister Atif khan for declaring the Best tourism Country for 2020.

Apprising Chinese counselor General regarding tourism Senior Minister said that Counselor General of China expressed his keeninterest in various projects for the development of tourism in the province and said that the plan to create tourism zones was praiseworthy.At the meeting, China Tourism Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department agreed to benefit from each other's experiences and work together for the promotion of tourism.The counselor general also expressed his interest in investing in other sectors including integrated tourism zones, theme parks in Hund Swabi and assured to attend the conference on the promotion of religious tourism in the month of March.

"Bloggers and Buddhist spiritual leaders from China, will also attend the conference" he added

