KP Government Strongly Condemns The D.I. Khan Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KP government strongly condemns the D.I. Khan blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government expresses deep sorrow and grief over the loss of valuable human lives in the terrorist act in D.I. Khan. The government offers prayers for the martyrs, and prayers for patience and solace are extended to the bereaved families.

The statement issued on Friday emphasizes that such cowardly and heinous acts will not diminish the determination of the nation and law enforcement agencies responsible for upholding the rule of law.

The entire nation stands united against terrorism, and the people of this region, along with law enforcement agencies, have played a pivotal role in the fight against terrorism.

The establishment of peace and the protection of the lives and properties of citizens are paramount for any government. The provincial government is committed to making every possible effort to achieve this goal. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made significant sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and these sacrifices will not go in vain.

The government has issued instructions to ensure timely medical care for the injured individuals in the blast.

It is our collective responsibility to stand against acts of terrorism and work towards a peaceful and secure society. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is committed to these objectives.

