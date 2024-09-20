KP Government Takes Initiatives To Empower Youth For Future Challenges: Barrister Saif
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Saif Friday said the provincial government was actively working on policy and at ground levels to provide better opportunities to prepare the youth for future challenges.
Addressing the Young Leaders Parliament Conference, he emphasized that the youth should not merely focus on acquiring degrees, but also strive to become responsible citizens and better individuals, equipped with modern education and skills.
Barrister Dr. Saif urged young people to prioritize entrepreneurship over relying on government jobs.
He stated, "We need to move beyond nepotism and corruption, and it is essential for the youth to contribute to this change."
The three-day entrepreneurship conference, organized by the Young Leaders Parliament in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, saw participation from over 70 young leaders across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The event featured extensive sessions on entrepreneurship, e-commerce, technical education, and online businesses.
Dr. Saif praised the efforts of the young leaders involved in organizing such activities, stating that these initiatives are crucial for preparing the youth to take on the responsibilities of tomorrow. He encouraged the youth to learn from the experiences of their elders, understand modern-day requirements, and plan effectively for the future.
He also stressed the importance of identifying issues and corruption within various departments and bringing them to the attention of the authorities or highlighting them on social media.
The advisor said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched several social media applications and portals for this purpose. Additionally, the Directorate of Youth Affairs has introduced various skill-building programs to aid youth development.
Furthermore, the Department of Information is going to initiate a project to provide young social media experts with the opportunity to enhance their skills while gaining financial benefits.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saad, Syedaal urge political parties to end economic turmoil in country15 seconds ago
-
Man killed over revenge18 seconds ago
-
World challenges can be solved in light of Holy Prophet's teachings: Khalid Maqbool25 seconds ago
-
Elders’ race held to sensitize youth against addiction10 minutes ago
-
NA body directs for steps to revive PTV's past glory & grandeur10 minutes ago
-
Action against encroachments of govt land underway in Quetta10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for improving treatment facilities at FIC10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 outlaws in DIKhan20 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vows to make health insurance program beneficial for common man20 minutes ago
-
Advisor stresses importance of livestock for growth of rural economy20 minutes ago
-
PMDC directs universities to ensure smooth conduct of MDCAT20 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues rain alert in Punjab20 minutes ago