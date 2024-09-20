KP government takes initiatives to empower youth for future challenges: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr. Saif Friday said the provincial government was actively working on policy and at ground levels to provide better opportunities to prepare the youth for future challenges.

Addressing the Young Leaders Parliament Conference, he emphasized that the youth should not merely focus on acquiring degrees, but also strive to become responsible citizens and better individuals, equipped with modern education and skills.

Barrister Dr. Saif urged young people to prioritize entrepreneurship over relying on government jobs.

He stated, "We need to move beyond nepotism and corruption, and it is essential for the youth to contribute to this change."

The three-day entrepreneurship conference, organized by the Young Leaders Parliament in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, saw participation from over 70 young leaders across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The event featured extensive sessions on entrepreneurship, e-commerce, technical education, and online businesses.

Dr. Saif praised the efforts of the young leaders involved in organizing such activities, stating that these initiatives are crucial for preparing the youth to take on the responsibilities of tomorrow. He encouraged the youth to learn from the experiences of their elders, understand modern-day requirements, and plan effectively for the future.

He also stressed the importance of identifying issues and corruption within various departments and bringing them to the attention of the authorities or highlighting them on social media.

The advisor said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched several social media applications and portals for this purpose. Additionally, the Directorate of Youth Affairs has introduced various skill-building programs to aid youth development.

Furthermore, the Department of Information is going to initiate a project to provide young social media experts with the opportunity to enhance their skills while gaining financial benefits.

