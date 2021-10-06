KP Government takes measure to control breeding of dengue larvae

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial health minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra on Wednesday directed the government of KPK to take measures to stop breeding of dengue larvae.

According to provincial health authorities, health workers are visiting households to check presence of dengue larvae besides arranging dengue medical camps to conduct diagnostic tests and free examination.

The infected patients were shifted to nearby hospitals while suspected case were given mosquito nets and medicines, health authorities said.

It was said that health department has taken all the necessary steps to control spread of dengue.

As many as ten beds each were allocated in district and tehsil level hospitals and 25 beds in medical teaching institutes.

The government has arranged seven free dengue medical camps in suburban areas of provincial metropolis wherein hundreds of screening tests have been conducted, said Program Manager Integrated Vector and Malaria Control Program, Dr. Rehman Afridi.