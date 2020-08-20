UrduPoint.com
KP Government Takes Measures For Providing Facilities To Laborers' Children

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

KP government takes measures for providing facilities to laborers' children

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that the provincial government was taking solid measures for providing all basic facilities to children of laborers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said that the provincial government was taking solid measures for providing all basic facilities to children of laborers.

He expressed these views during a ceremony which was held in Working Folk Grammar School Hayatabad to give away shields and certificates to shining students.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by the province-wide Working Folk Grammar School's teachers, parents and a number of students who got prominent positions in the exams.

The director education shed light on performance of Working Folk Grammar Schools of the province and apprised the minister of their problems.

The director education said these schools were playing effective role in healthy personality development of students through quality education.

Earlier, the minister was taken round to various stalls set up by girl students and underlined the need for introducing those products into market as an opportunity for making livelihood along with acquiring education.

The minister urged teachers and parents to further improve their performance while taking advantage of the best infrastructure facility and conducive learning environment.

He also distributed sewing machines among the girl students and inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on premises of the school.

