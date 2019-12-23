UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Takes Measures To Promote Sports Activities: Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:32 PM

KP government takes measures to promote sports activities: Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash

Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking pragmatic measures to promote sports activities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking pragmatic measures to promote sports activities in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at a concluding ceremony of Afghan Muhajareen cricket League at Sports Complex Hayat Abad.

The education adviser said the youth was a precious asset of the nation and they had to rein in the country as future leaders, so the government was according more attention to their uplift and providing sports facilities at district level for their healthy personality development.

He said the KP government was constructing more sports grounds at different Tehsils to provide opportunity to the young lot to earn good name in sports to their families and the country world over.

Later, he gave away awards to players of the best performing teams and congratulated the wining team on lifting the cup.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Young Cuban Peso Government Best

Recent Stories

Gwadar's contribution in GDP to surge to over $200 ..

4 minutes ago

Three students found dead in flooded Indonesian ca ..

2 minutes ago

Driver among 2 murdered in separate incidents in S ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production to ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Embassy Announces Release of Sailors Kidnap ..

21 minutes ago

Dodon Says Russian Gas to Continue Flowing to Mold ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.