KP government takes measures to promote sports activities: Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking pragmatic measures to promote sports activities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Education Adviser Ziaullah Bangash has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking pragmatic measures to promote sports activities in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at a concluding ceremony of Afghan Muhajareen cricket League at Sports Complex Hayat Abad.

The education adviser said the youth was a precious asset of the nation and they had to rein in the country as future leaders, so the government was according more attention to their uplift and providing sports facilities at district level for their healthy personality development.

He said the KP government was constructing more sports grounds at different Tehsils to provide opportunity to the young lot to earn good name in sports to their families and the country world over.

Later, he gave away awards to players of the best performing teams and congratulated the wining team on lifting the cup.