KP government taking steps to ensure safe environment at workplace: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that government was taking steps for resolving problems being faced by working women and ensure their safety at workplaces.

He was addressing a seminar on 'making working places safer for citizen' here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University which was attended by large number of students and all the faculty members while Vice Chancellor of the varsity Razia Sultana and Provincial Ombudsperson on Harassment on Workplaces Rakhshanda Naz were also present on the occasion.

SACM said respect for women was a part of Pashtun culture and provincial government was providing equal opportunities to utilize their talent as they are half of the population.

The 'Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill approved recently show seriousness of the provincial government to protect women from all sorts of exploitation.

Bangash said that safe environment at educational institutions was essential so that female teaching staff could fully concentrate on their profession more dedication.

He said hotline has been setup on the recommendations of vice chancellors of different varsities to cope with harassment issues.

He said professional and qualified vice chancellors were appointed in universities to improve quality of education and resolve other administrative issues amicably.

He said that society could only progress when women folk were given protection and equal opportunities to participate in all walks of life.