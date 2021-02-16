UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Taking Steps To Ensure Safe Environment At Workplace: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

KP government taking steps to ensure safe environment at workplace: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that government was taking steps for resolving problems being faced by working women and ensure their safety at workplaces.

He was addressing a seminar on 'making working places safer for citizen' here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University which was attended by large number of students and all the faculty members while Vice Chancellor of the varsity Razia Sultana and Provincial Ombudsperson on Harassment on Workplaces Rakhshanda Naz were also present on the occasion.

SACM said respect for women was a part of Pashtun culture and provincial government was providing equal opportunities to utilize their talent as they are half of the population.

The 'Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill approved recently show seriousness of the provincial government to protect women from all sorts of exploitation.

Bangash said that safe environment at educational institutions was essential so that female teaching staff could fully concentrate on their profession more dedication.

He said hotline has been setup on the recommendations of vice chancellors of different varsities to cope with harassment issues.

He said professional and qualified vice chancellors were appointed in universities to improve quality of education and resolve other administrative issues amicably.

He said that society could only progress when women folk were given protection and equal opportunities to participate in all walks of life.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Progress Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

22 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

26 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

33 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.