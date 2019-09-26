Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the commitment of provincial government to increase the quota for special citizens in government service from 2% to 4% will be implemented soon after the passing of relevant Act from the provincial assembly

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the commitment of provincial government to increase the quota for special citizens in government service from 2% to 4% will be implemented soon after the passing of relevant Act from the provincial assembly.While addressing the Laptop Distribution Ceremony amongst special students of the newly merged Tribal Districts, the Chief Minister stated that 1700 new posts were created in the social welfare department out of which special persons were recruited on 450 posts which is evidence enough that the provincial government is dedicatedly working for the welfare of special citizens of the province.

CM reiterated that the provincial government is taking pragmatic measures for the welfare of citizens in the newly merged tribal Districts adding that the distribution of laptop amongst special students is first of the many steps to be taken for promotion and development of the education sector in the Tribal Districts.The Chief Minister, on this occasion, also provided cash cheque of Rs.

one Lakh along with a commitment of providing Rs.20,000 per month and sponsoring the education of a child who was involved in child labour to meet the needs of his family members. It is pertinent to mention here that the video of the aforesaid child went viral on social media platform of which the Chief Minister had taken notice.