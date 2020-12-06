KP government to effectively observe COVID-19 SOPs enforcement week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will effectively observe the 'COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week' to create awareness in public about the importance of coronavirus safety measures.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Friday, Provincial Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimoor Saleem Jagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Information and Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash said that during the week besides awareness the local administrations will also take action on complaints of non-observance of COVID-19 SOPs.

Taimoor Jagra said that the main objective behind observing this week was to support the efforts of the Federal government in proper implementation of its strategies under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from pandemic particularly during this week.

He said that ensuring proper implementation on coronavirus SOPs by public and all stakeholders was necessary to effectively fight against the disease as joint efforts were required to control the second wave of COVID-19.

He sought support of public and all stakeholders of KP to disseminate the message of government about fully implementation of all SOPs related with the COVID-19 like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said that the provincial government of KP had fully endorsed the decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) of observing ''COVID-19 SOPs compliance week'. He added all respective administrations had been asked to rigorously observe Corona compliance week in their respect areas for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

He said the government had effectively controlled the first wave of the disease while there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 in second phase which was being considered more lethal and the citizens had been asked to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases.

He said that keeping in view the increasing number of Corona cases across the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said that strict action will be taken on receiving reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

He said that during the week various activities will be organized by the provincial government for awareness of general public as support of citizens was prerequisite in the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens, he added.

He appreciated the efforts of frontline health staff and leadership at federal government and NCOC under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for making effective strategies to contain the first wave of Corona disease which was appreciated by the world and their effective planning for second wave.

Expressing deep grief over the incident happened at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) incident that resulted loss of six lives at Corona ward, Jagra announced thorough investigation in the incident and assured sharing of all information in public.

He said that the protection of life is the responsibility of the state and assured that it will fulfill its responsibilities to ensure protection of life and property of its citizens. "We are enjoying the trust of our people so we will not hide anything but share whatever we find out." Jagra said "KP government is committed to improve the health care delivery system and we will learn lesson from every such incident to avoid such happening in the future by improving the system and removing all faults." He said that there was already load on hospitals of KP in second wave of Corona and the whole health system was under pressure due to corona patients in hospitals. He said that the KP government was striving to maintain the health system to continue providing better health services to people.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that the Chief Minister KP has also expressed his displeasure over the KTH incident and ordered the board of Governors to submit the inquiry report within 48 hours. He added the option of independent inquiry is also opened if the CM is not satisfied on the report.

He expressed the hope that like first wave of COVID-19, the government will get success in controlling the second wave with the support of people and ensuring full implementation of Corona related SOPs. He added the government of KP will effectively observe the COVID-19 SOPs compliance week.

Kamran Bangash said "We want full functioning of industry in the country which is only source of earning for many but this is possible when everyone observes Corona SOPs during this second wave."He said that the government's guidelines provide practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during movement outside.

He said that preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reducing the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.