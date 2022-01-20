KP government to ensure free education for prosperity: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash said Thursday that the provincial government was making efforts to provide free education to students for achieving socio-economic development.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation.

He said that during the last 20 years 6500 scholarships were given to students and now 5000 scholarships were being given in one year, which was a testament to the fact that the PTI-led government was giving top priority to education.

He said that short courses were being introduced in emerging technologies for students and every year, 20,000 students would be offered scholarships for doing short courses in Pakistan and abroad, adding these short courses will be started from March.

He said the students would learn skills through short courses and help youth to student their own employment and the initiative would help overcome the problem of unemployment.

Similarly, he added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation will be digitalized within five months which would ensure transparency.