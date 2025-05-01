Open Menu

KP Government To Install Emergency Sirens In 29 Districts For Aerial Attack Alerts

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KP Government to Install Emergency Sirens in 29 Districts for aerial attack alerts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) In a proactive move to enhance public safety, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to install emergency alert sirens across 29 districts to warn citizens in case of potential aerial threats.

The initiative aims to provide real-time alerts, ensuring swift public response during emergencies. The sirens will be strategically placed in high-risk areas to maximize coverage and minimize risks to civilians.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Civil Defence KP, all the concerned officers are instructed to ensure timely installation and regular maintenance of the sirens.

The directives have been to district administrations of Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Lower Dir, Lower Chitral, Kurram, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Haripur, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Battagram, Tank, and Orakzai.

In the event of a siren alert, citizens are advised to immediately seek shelter, avoid going outside unnecessarily, and prioritize the safety of children, women, and the elderly.

General public is urged to avoid spreading rumors and to follow only official instructions. Misuse or mocking of the sirens has been strictly discouraged, with officials emphasizing that the measure is solely intended to protect lives and property in times of potential conflict.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

16 minutes ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

22 minutes ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

7 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

16 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

16 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

16 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

16 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan