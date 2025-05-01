KP Government To Install Emergency Sirens In 29 Districts For Aerial Attack Alerts
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) In a proactive move to enhance public safety, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to install emergency alert sirens across 29 districts to warn citizens in case of potential aerial threats.
The initiative aims to provide real-time alerts, ensuring swift public response during emergencies. The sirens will be strategically placed in high-risk areas to maximize coverage and minimize risks to civilians.
According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Civil Defence KP, all the concerned officers are instructed to ensure timely installation and regular maintenance of the sirens.
The directives have been to district administrations of Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Malakand, Lower Dir, Lower Chitral, Kurram, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Haripur, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Battagram, Tank, and Orakzai.
In the event of a siren alert, citizens are advised to immediately seek shelter, avoid going outside unnecessarily, and prioritize the safety of children, women, and the elderly.
General public is urged to avoid spreading rumors and to follow only official instructions. Misuse or mocking of the sirens has been strictly discouraged, with officials emphasizing that the measure is solely intended to protect lives and property in times of potential conflict.
