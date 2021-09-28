KP government to introduce e-procurement system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Atif Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government would introduce e-procurement system to get rid of the conventional system, arrest all kinds of irregularities and ensure merit besides transparency.

He expressed these views while presiding over a briefing regarding e-procurement system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, Special Assistant to KP CM, Taj Mohammad Tarand, Secretary ST&IT, Ambar Ali Khan, Managing Director (MD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KP ITB) Ali Mahmood, team of USAID and other concerned authorities attended the briefing.

During the meeting KP e-procurement system was reviewed from all aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan said purpose of reforms was to remove lacunas from the existing procurement system and its digitalization to simplify the procedure.

He directed the concerned authorities to make the proposed system fully secured before its enforcement. He further directed for completion of the proposed system within the stimulated time.