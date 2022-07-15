KP government to launch a decisive crackdown against drug addicts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Friday, KP government will launch a decisive crackdown against drug addicts for their rehabilitation across the province from July 19.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has convened an important meeting on July 19 to launch a decisive crackdown against drug addicts in the province.

He expressed these views in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud to review progress of campaign launched to make Peshawar a drug free city.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif attended the meeting as a special participant.

The meeting was informed that since launching of drug free Peshawar campaign was launched 50 days ago in which total of 1188 drug addicts, including 13 women have been taken into custody and their treatment is underway in various rehabilitation centers.

While briefing the meeting, it was informed that 139 patients out of 143 patients detected HIV / AIDS positive were being treated at a private hospital in Islamabad while four people were being treated at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

The concerned authorities have traced families of 281drug addicts age between15 to 51 years.

The meeting was further informed that about 700 to 800 drug addicts were still on the streets for whom capacity was being created in the rehabilitation centers.

He said that Commissioner Peshawar will hold meeting with representatives of industrialists and Industry department on July 18 to provide decent employment opportunity to people recovered from drug addiction.

He said that awareness seminars in universities, colleges and schools would be held at the end of summer vacation.