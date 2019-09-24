KP government to provide facilities to tourists

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in its efforts to promote tourism in the province, is planning to construct roads to the newly discovered tourists spots and to rehabilitate the old ones to facilitate the easy access of tourists

Secretary Tourism, Secretary C & W and other relevant authorities of both departments attended the meeting.The meeting was briefed about the master plan prepared for the construction of roads to tourists spots in the province.

The meeting was told that PC-1 was being prepared for the construction of roads in Hazara,Malakand and Chitral.On the occasion, minister for C&W apprised the senior minister Atif Khan that there would be no compromise on the quality of construction work and the projects would be completed in stipulated time span.Senior Minister Atif Khan, directed the concerned quarters of both departments to prepare the PC-1s of the proposed roads without any delay so that the same could be presented to the relevant forum for approval.