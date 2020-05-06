UrduPoint.com
KP Government To Serve Farmers On Priority For Promotion Of Agriculture: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Agriculture And Livestock Mohibullah Khan

KP government to serve farmers on priority for promotion of agriculture: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan

Provincial government was committed to serving farmers at their doorsteps for promotion of agriculture sector in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Provincial government was committed to serving farmers at their doorsteps for promotion of agriculture sector in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan said this while chairing a high level meeting to review the overall progress of KP in wheat corps.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Israr Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Abid Kamal and other officials.

Provincial minister also informed the meeting that online delivery system in the province would soon be introduced in all districts for a collective progress besides ensuring facilities to the farmers at their doorsteps by utilizing present day technologies.

He said the farmers were the backbone of national economy and it was the priority of the government to facilitate them. According to the statistics of the Department of Agriculture, the wheat was cultivated on about 4 million acres of land in the province with an average production of about 1.3 million tons.

He said the Agriculture Department took special steps during the lockdown and exempted the agricultural machinery workshops from closure, permission to open agricultural intervention shops and agricultural machinery shops.

In their briefing, the Department of Agriculture, informed the minister that on the direction of the Government of KP, Model Machinery Service Centres have been opened across the province for agriculture machinery including harvesting and threshing wheat.

The provincial government also established Model Farm Zamindar Bazaar where farmers could offer their agricultural produce directly to the consumers.

Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr Khan gave a detailed briefing on the online delivery system setup at Mansehra for the convenience of consumers at their doorsteps.

While issuing instructions, the minister said that the online delivery system should be extended to other districts of the province as soon as possible.

The minister expressed the hope that the service and cooperation of the farmers would continue in the same spirit.

