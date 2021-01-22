KP government to streamline public sector universities: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said Higher Education was one of the priority sector of his government on which the provincial government was working to streamline the matters of public sector universities.

He was talking to Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC),Tariq Banuri, who called on here at Chief Minister's House.

Various matters related to public sector universities in the province came under discussion on the occasion. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) on Information and Higher Education departments Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Daud and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

Matters related to improve the quality of education and research in the universities of the province came under discussion. Chairman Higher Education Commission informed the Chief Minister about the initiatives being taken by the Commission to improve the quality of education and research in public sector universities.

After the threadbare discussion on the role and responsibilities of the provincial government and Higher Education Commission to improve the quality of education in universities.

It was agreed that a mechanism of close coordination would be established between the provincial Higher Education department and Higher Education Commission in this regard.

It was decided that to ensure effective representation of the provincial government in the commission, secretary Higher Education department would personally attend the meetings of Higher Education Commission.

Whereas, they said, provincial government would present its recommendations and proposals with regard to High Education Commission in the upcoming meeting of Council of Common Interest.

The Chief Minister urged upon on the Higher Education Commission to play its due role to resolve the issues being faced by the government universities in the province.

Highlighting the in initiatives taken by the provincial government in Higher Education sector, the Chief Minister said BS programs had already been launched in the various government colleges whereas efforts were also underway to extend the program to rest of the colleges in the province.

Terming the role of Higher Education Commission in promoting Higher Education in the country as of vital importance, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the Commission would play more effective role to this effect in the coming days.

Chairman, Higher Education Commission lauded the initiatives taken by the provincial government in Higher Education Sector and assured that the Commission would work in close coordination with the provincial government to resolve the issues of government universities and to raise the standard of higher education in the province.