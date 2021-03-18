KP government to strengthen financial system at Tehsil level: TMO

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) ::Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Babuzai Arshad Zubair Thursday said the Computerized Financial Management System (CFMS) would not only bring financial discipline but also improve the transparency of funds at the local level.

Addressing an orientation session on CFMS in Swat, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in pursuance of its reform agenda at local level has introduced CFMS at Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) for more transparent, standardized and consolidated budget, accounting, and reporting.

The Sub National Governance program (SNG), funded by FCDO UK, north cluster team as part of its technical support to the KP government conducted an orientation session for TMA Babuzai staff on CFMS being implemented across the province.

TMO Babuzai Arshad Zubair, Tehsil Officer Finance, Tehsil Officer Infrastructure, and others attended the meeting. During the session, the participants were given orientation on the contours of CFMS which is being piloted in 51 TMAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including TMA Babuzai.

The participants were apprised on the usability of the system for resolution of reporting issues being faced at local and provincial level. The orientation session was the first step towards the implementation of CFMS at tehsil Babuzai. The SNG team also shared the developments made under the activity at provincial and TMA level with the forum.