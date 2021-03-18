UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government To Strengthen Financial System At Tehsil Level: TMO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

KP government to strengthen financial system at Tehsil level: TMO

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) ::Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Babuzai Arshad Zubair Thursday said the Computerized Financial Management System (CFMS) would not only bring financial discipline but also improve the transparency of funds at the local level.

Addressing an orientation session on CFMS in Swat, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in pursuance of its reform agenda at local level has introduced CFMS at Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) for more transparent, standardized and consolidated budget, accounting, and reporting.

The Sub National Governance program (SNG), funded by FCDO UK, north cluster team as part of its technical support to the KP government conducted an orientation session for TMA Babuzai staff on CFMS being implemented across the province.

TMO Babuzai Arshad Zubair, Tehsil Officer Finance, Tehsil Officer Infrastructure, and others attended the meeting. During the session, the participants were given orientation on the contours of CFMS which is being piloted in 51 TMAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including TMA Babuzai.

The participants were apprised on the usability of the system for resolution of reporting issues being faced at local and provincial level. The orientation session was the first step towards the implementation of CFMS at tehsil Babuzai. The SNG team also shared the developments made under the activity at provincial and TMA level with the forum.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Budget United Kingdom Babuzai Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy participates in MINREX 2021

8 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed approves Sharjah Government Media ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler allocates building for marine sports ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

2 hours ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.