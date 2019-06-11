UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government To Take Action Against Littering In Rivers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:42 PM

KP Government to take action against littering in rivers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government has decided to take strictaction against those involved in polluting rivers, encroachment and illegal construction at river banks at tourist places

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government has decided to take strictaction against those involved in polluting rivers, encroachment and illegal construction at river banks at tourist places.This was decided in a high level meeting presided by Senior Minister for tourism, culture and youth affairs and Minister for Local Government, Elections and rural development Sharam Khan Tarakai.

Senior Minister for tourism Atif Khan affirmed that hotels and guest houses of tourist places shouldbe restrained from littering in rivers and in case of violation these hotels and rest houses should be sealed or served with heavy fine.Anti encroachment movement and operation against illegal constructions at river banks should also be started at earliest, he added.

Atif Khan advised concerned deputy commissioners to point out spots for ziplining, paragliding, chairlifts and mirror bridge at tourist places to attract tourists.

Senior minister also asked the district administration of Dir to make a workable plane for making carpeted road for Kumrat Valley and to provide facilities for tourists.

At this occasion provincial minister for local government Sharam Khan Tarakai said TMAs should play a vital role in banning the use of polythene bags at tourists places.He asked the DCs to hire more workers for cleaning purpose during this tourist season.

There should be a specific spot for dumping of hotels filth from where TMA collect it and dump it safely, he added. Shahram said the hotels should be categorized according to the facilities provided there.He said that a team should be sent for cleanliness of Saiful-Malook lake.

