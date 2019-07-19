KP government transfers three PMS officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered posting/transfers of three PMS BS-18 officers in the public interest with immediate effect, said an official notification of the Establishment Department issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered posting/transfers of three PMS BS-18 officers in the public interest with immediate effect, said an official notification of the Establishment Department issued here on Friday.

According to details Muhammad Tahir awaiting posting in E&AD has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Excise & Taxation Department while Ghazi Nawaz ADC (F&P) Tank has been transferred and posted as ADC (F&P), D.I.Khan and Khalid Mahmood ADC (F&P), Bannu has been transferred and posted as ADC (F&P, Lakki Marwat by relieving Riaz Khan, District Planning Officer Lakki Marwat of additional charge.