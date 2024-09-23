KP government urges immediate action on Kurram law and order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department has issued directives regarding the ongoing law and order situation in Kurram District.

According to an official letter addressed to the Commissioner of Kohat Division and the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat, the competent authority has expressed concerns over the recurring unrest in Kurram over the past year, despite sporadic resolutions through jirgas and law enforcement actions.

The letter highlights the need for a permanent solution to the conflict, proposing the formation of a grand jirga with elders from both sides of the dispute.

It further urges the Commissioner and RPO to engage with elected representatives, including MNAs, MPAs, and local government officials, along with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), to pinpoint the exact demands and propose a way forward for lasting peace.

The provincial leadership has been directed to ensure immediate engagement at the highest level, aiming for a sustainable resolution to the issue. The office of the Chief Minister has also been notified to remain informed of developments.