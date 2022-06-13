KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

The wildfires which erupted in Shangla claimed multiple lives, the government is planning to financially aid those who were affected by the disaster.

Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister on political and public affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has claimed that Rs 100,000 will be paid to the families affected by the wildfire accidents in Shangla.

On Sunday, the provincial president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz paid a visit to the family of a firefighter who died while putting out a flame and expressed condolences.

He also launched utility shop outlets promised by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to the area last month during his daylong visit.

Amir Muqam further stated that the matter should be further investigated and individuals responsible for the fires should be prosecuted for destroying nature.

He stated that financing for the Bisham-Swat Road has been allocated. He alleged that the PTI government had taken the important project out of its development plans. He stated that he was working to resolve the concerns of the Shangla people.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in two additional mountainous areas of Shangla. Rescue 1122 and forest teams were dispatched to the area to put out the roaring fire.