UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Withdraws Ban On Recruitments In Varsities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:51 PM

KP government withdraws ban on recruitments in varsities

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday withdrawn ban on recruitment and postings in public universities across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday withdrawn ban on recruitment and postings in public universities across the province.

According to a notification issued here that ban imposed on any posting in universities across the province by KP government has been removed.

The competent authority has been pleased to withdraw the ban conditionally as recruitments will only be made against budgeted posts properly created through F&PC, Syndicate and approved by the Senate; and against the posts reflected in the respective PC-Is.

Recruitments will be based on actual need and requirement of the department, degree programme and financial health of the university, recruitments will strictly be made by proper procedure as provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012, procedure outlined in the respective PC-Is and recruitments on contingent basis will not be made.

It is worth mentioning here that the as per decision of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) KP, a token strike of two hours with effect from September 17 and classes boycott held on today (Thursday) in all the public universities of Khyber Pakhtunkwa against ban on recruitments and postings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa September All From Government

Recent Stories

Only PIA Brings Home the Deceased, at Zero Cost!

1 minute ago

Murderer awarded death sentence, fine in Faisalaba ..

1 minute ago

Putin to Meet With Kyrgyz President on Friday - Kr ..

1 minute ago

AIT organises Speed Mind Execution Competition-201 ..

1 minute ago

Governor discusses Indian atrocities in Kashmir wi ..

1 minute ago

Mostly sunny weather likely in Karachi on Friday

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.