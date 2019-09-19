KP government withdraws ban on recruitments in varsities

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday withdrawn ban on recruitment and postings in public universities across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday withdrawn ban on recruitment and postings in public universities across the province.

According to a notification issued here that ban imposed on any posting in universities across the province by KP government has been removed.

The competent authority has been pleased to withdraw the ban conditionally as recruitments will only be made against budgeted posts properly created through F&PC, Syndicate and approved by the Senate; and against the posts reflected in the respective PC-Is.

Recruitments will be based on actual need and requirement of the department, degree programme and financial health of the university, recruitments will strictly be made by proper procedure as provided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012, procedure outlined in the respective PC-Is and recruitments on contingent basis will not be made.

It is worth mentioning here that the as per decision of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) KP, a token strike of two hours with effect from September 17 and classes boycott held on today (Thursday) in all the public universities of Khyber Pakhtunkwa against ban on recruitments and postings.