KP Government Withdraws Notification Of DSCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:49 AM

KP government withdraws notification of DSCC

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday withdrew the notifications issued on February 9 and May 20, 2020 regarding constitution of District Scrutiny and Clearance Committee (DSCC) under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday withdrew the notifications issued on February 9 and May 20, 2020 regarding constitution of District Scrutiny and Clearance Committee (DSCC) under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

A notification issued here Thursday by the Planning & Development Department said that all the notifications issued in this regard stood withdrawn with immediate effect.

More Stories From Pakistan

