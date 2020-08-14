KP government withdraws notification of DSCC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday withdrew the notifications issued on February 9 and May 20, 2020 regarding constitution of District Scrutiny and Clearance Committee (DSCC) under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

A notification issued here Thursday by the Planning & Development Department said that all the notifications issued in this regard stood withdrawn with immediate effect.