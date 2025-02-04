Open Menu

KP Governor Accepts PSC’s Chairman Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:33 PM

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4 (2) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Ordinance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4 (2) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Ordinance, 1978 has accepted the resignation of Captain (Rtd) Sikandar Qayyum (Retd PAS BS-22) Chairman KP Public Service Commission, Peshawar with effect from 31.01.2025, upon his personal request.

