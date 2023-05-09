(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday accused the previous government for improper utilization of Rs5 billion funds taken on the name of beautification of Peshawar City.

"The previous government did not correctly use the Rs5 billion funds, which were taken on the name of beautification of Peshawar City," the Governor claimed during his visit to City District Government College for Women here, says an official statement.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers, Sawal Nazir advocate, Salma Begum , Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and administrative secretaries of education, Local Government, Finance and Social Welfare Departments were present.

The faculty members and girls students warmly received the governor upon reaching to the city district government college Peshawar.

The governor said that he felt immense pleasure while remaining among people everywhere including bazaars, colleges and schools. He said he came here to know about college problems. He said that every possible effort would be made for resolution of the college's problems.

The governor announced provision of buses for the city district government college and invited the girls' students to visit Governor House where buses would be handed over to them.