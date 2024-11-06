Open Menu

KP Governor Administers Oath To Fakhar Jahan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KP Governor administers oath to Fakhar Jahan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday administered oath to new cabinet member Syed Fakhar Jahan here at the governor house.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin, members of the provincial cabinet, MPAs, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Peshawar Division, heads of administrative departments and other political and social personalities attended the oath taking ceremony.

Later, Kundi congratulated Syed Fakhar Jahan as the provincial minister and expressed good wishes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Cabinet

Recent Stories

realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

10 minutes ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

13 minutes ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

19 minutes ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

2 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

14 hours ago
 Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan