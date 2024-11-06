KP Governor Administers Oath To Fakhar Jahan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday administered oath to new cabinet member Syed Fakhar Jahan here at the governor house.
KP Chief Minister Ali Amin, members of the provincial cabinet, MPAs, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Peshawar Division, heads of administrative departments and other political and social personalities attended the oath taking ceremony.
Later, Kundi congratulated Syed Fakhar Jahan as the provincial minister and expressed good wishes.
