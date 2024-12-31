KP Governor affirms commitment to welfare, rights of minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday affirmed his commitment to the welfare and rights of minorities, stating that the Pakistan People’s Party has always prioritized the protection and well-being of minorities.

The Governor reiterated that all minorities in Pakistan enjoy constitutional religious and personal freedoms, said a press release issued here.

He was talking to Dr Shoaib Suddle, Chairman of the One-Man Commission, who called on him in Islamabad.

Kundi acknowledged the contributions of minorities, including the Christian community, to the nation and pledged full cooperation with the One-Man Commission for the protection and welfare of minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting touched upon the One-Man Commission’s report on the Peshawar church bombing and the relief package for the victims. Other topics of discussion included the five percent quota for minorities and measures to curb hateful content on social media.

During the meeting, Shoaib Suddle briefed the Governor on the Commission's progress, highlighting that 20,000 appointments had been made out of approximately 40,000 vacancies for minorities in government departments.

Additionally, competitive exams were conducted for 200 special positions allocated for minorities.

He also mentioned the recovery of land worth Rs 42 million from the Evacuee Trust Property board, which was handed over to the Department of Auqaf.

Suddle pointed out that none of the commissions dealing with minority affairs in Pakistan are registered with the United Nations, which limits their voting rights.

He emphasized the need for initiatives aimed at enhancing the skill sets of minority communities across the country, including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Amjad Ali Khan, Member National Highways (North Zone) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and briefed him on key projects, including the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Chakdara-Chitral Road, Swat Expressway, Wakhan Corridor, and the DI Khan-Kashmore Road.

He also sought the Governor's assistance in addressing funding requirements and resolving federal-level issues linked to these projects.

Governor Kundi emphasized the need for efficient land transport facilities to boost tourism and improve mobility in the province.

He directed NHA officials to propose new road infrastructure projects for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The Governor stressed the urgency of completing the reconstruction of the Peshawar-D.I. Khan Indus Highway, a critical project for the region. He highlighted the importance of establishing economic zones along key provincial highways to foster economic growth, particularly in high-population areas.

The Governor concluded by underscoring that upgrading road infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is essential for eliminating backwardness, combating terrorism, and promoting trade and economic activities.