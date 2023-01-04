KP Governor, Amir Muqam discusses law, order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday visited the residence of Prime Minister Adviser Engr Amir Muqam and discussed matters of mutual interests including the law and order situation in the province.

