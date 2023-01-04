UrduPoint.com

KP Governor, Amir Muqam Discusses Law, Order Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday visited the residence of Prime Minister Adviser Engr Amir Muqam and discussed matters of mutual interests including the law and order situation in the province.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests and the existing situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly the law and order situation came under discussion.

