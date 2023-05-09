KP Governor announces five buses for Shahi Bagh girls college

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday visited the municipal inter girls college Shahi Bagh and announced five buses for the college.

The Governor was warmly received by the faculty members and female students there.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers, Sawal Nazir advocate , Rehmat Salam Khattak, Salma Begium, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and administrative heads of Higher education, Local Government, Social Welfare and others were present on the occasion.

The faculty members, students and administrative officials expressed joy after seeing the governor among them.

The Governor said efforts should continue for the resolution of problems. Mayor Peshawar, Zuabir Ali and the principal of the college highlighted the educational achievements, demands and problems of the college.

The mayor announced five water coolers for the college.

Minister Sawal Nazir announced Rs one lakh cash for the construction of a laboratory for the college.

The governor said the joint visit to the college with ministers and administrative secretaries were aimed to bring improvement to it.

The Governor said that he always made efforts for the overall development and progress of the municipal girls' college and efforts should continue for its resolution.

The governor said he considered it a responsibility to be a citizen of Peshawar and hold an important office for solving problems, and difficulties and announced five buses for the college. The governor has also invited girls' students to visit the Governor House, Peshawar.