KP Governor appoints 15 members caretaker cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor here on Thursday appointed a 15 members caretaker cabinet of the province, who would likely to be administered oath today.

The members of the caretaker cabinet are Abdul Haleem Qasyria, Syed Masood Shah, Hamid Shah, Swaal Nazir advocate, Bakht Nawaz, Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalill, Shafiullah Khan, Shahid Khan Khattak, Haji Ghufran, Khushdil Khan Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Ali Shah, Justice Retd Irshad Qaiser and Mnazoor Khan Afridi.

The cabinet was appointed under Article 224 (IA) read with Article 105 of the Constitution, says a notification issued by the KP Administration Department.