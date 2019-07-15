KP Governor appoints Dr Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean Health, Biomedical sciences AUST

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) has appointed Professor Dr. Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences AUST for three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) has appointed Professor Dr. Mujaddadur Rehman as Dean Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences AUST for three years.

Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman is expert in microbiology and served Chairman of the Department of Microbiology AUST.

Dr.

Mujaddad has also served AUST administration.

He appointed as Dean Faculty of Health and Biomedical Sciences AUST following the directives by the Higher education Commission KP.

Professor Dr. Mujaddad ur Rehman became the first dean of the AUST since its inception. Vice-Chancellor AUST Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed congratulated and said that he would be an asset for the university besides increasing curricular, extracurricular and research activities in the university.