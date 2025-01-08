KP Governor appoints nominees on Senate, syndicate of public sector varsities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has appointed nominees of the Chancellor on Senate, Syndicate and Selection Boards of the public sector universities in the province.

Prominent amongst those appointed include Arbab Zarak and Ahmad Khan Kundi MPAs and Syed Abid Ali Shah who have been appointed as members of the Senate and Selection board of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) respectively while the later member of the Senate of the Women University, Mardan.

The nominations have been made under Sections 19 (1) (1), 19 (1) (m) and 22 (1) of the KP Universities Act 2012 (Amendment) 2016/Statutes respectively.

According to a notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat, Engineer Shakir Ullah and Arbab Liaqat have been nominated as chancellor’s nominees on the Senate of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar while Syed Ishfaq Hussain has been nominated as member syndicate.

Similarly, Prof. Dr Liaqat and Eng. Siyar Muhammad have been nominated as members of the Senate (Agriculture University Peshawar) and Sher Mohammad Khalil has been picked up as member of the syndicate.

For the University of Swabi, Dawood Jan, Javed Iqbal Advocate and Safdar Ali Advocate have been nominated as members of the senate while Gohar Iniqilabi and Ali Khan as members of the Selection Board.

For Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar Ayesha Razzaque, Gulmina Bilal, Sumaira Khan, Dr Nasreen Ghafar, Hussain Zaidi, Ayub Zakori and Munir Afridi have been nominated as members of the Senate while Azizullah Alizai, Qaizar Mian Khail, Naima Kamal, Dr Maqbool and Kifayatullah as members Senate Gomal University D.I. Khan while Atta Ullah Kundi advocate as member syndicate.

Similarly, Amir Khan, Dr Ayaz and Alamzeb have been nominated as members of the Senate of the BUST while Engineer Sajid Ali, Malik Akram and Sajid Ali Khan as members Syndicate University of Swat and Professor Khurshid as member Senate.

For the University of Malakand Mushtaq Khan (ex- Director education) Ajab Said (Ex-Manager), Said Haleem (advocate), Naeem Khan, Riaz Khan and Kamran Zeb as members Senate University of Malakand while Musadiq advocate, Mehr Sultan (ex-MPA0, Zaman Khatttak and Rehmat Ullah as members Senate, Khushal Khattak University, Karak.

Furthermore, Noman Sadozai, Haleem Qasuria and Shehzad advocate as members of Senate University of Agriculture D.I. Khan while Asim Saeed and Nader Khattak as members Senate Kohat University of Science and Technology Kohat University of Science and Technology.

For FATA University FR Kohat, Humaira Ambreen, Abdul Rauf (adv) and Jawad Hussain (ex.MNA) members Senate while Wali Khan Afridi advocate as member Selection Board.

Similarly, Abdul Hanan Khan advocate, Bacha Saleh (ex-MPA), Shah Wali Khan (Mayor), Niaz Mohammad (advocate)m Sahibzada Sana Ullah (ex-MPA), Alamzeb advocate as members Senate Shaheed Benazir University Sheringal, Dir Upper while Muhammad Ismail (Advocate) as member syndicate.

For University of Chitral, Muhammad Muzaffir, Shabnam Naseer and Syed Sher Hussain as members Senate while Salim Khan (ex-MPA) and Engr Fazal Rabi Jan have been nominated as member syndicate and F&PC respectively.

For Women University, Mardan, Abid Ali Shah, Muhammad Yaqoob, Qaim Zada, Mohammad Jamal Nasir and Abdul Aziz have been appointed as members of the Senate while Mian Atiq Ahmad (Advocate), Shamsher Ali (Advocate) and Nisar Khan (Advocate) as members of the Senate for the University of Shangla.

Mian Rashid Ali Shah has been nominated as member syndicate University of Technology, Nowshera while Arif Gul, Qaiser Jamal Khan, Shakeel Ahmad and Izzat Khan (Advocate) as members Senate Bacha Khan Univeristy, Charsadda and Anwar Ali son of Aziz Ullah Khan (MPA) as member Senate University of Buner.

APP/aqk