KP Governor Appoints Shumail Butt As New AG KP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:58 PM

KP Governor appoints Shumail Butt as new AG KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has appointed senior lawyer, Shumail Ahmed Butt as Advocate General of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor has appointed senior lawyer, Shumail Ahmed Butt as Advocate General of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Consequent upon dispensation of services of Abdul Latif Yousafzai, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from the office of Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the governor has appointed Shumail Ahmad Butt (Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan) as Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.

It was notified by Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

