(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has appointed Tariq Mehmood as special assistant to Chief Minister.

A notification of KP administration department issued here on Wednesday said that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3(1) of the constitution the governor has appointed Tariq Mehmood as special assistant to CM on the advice of the latter.

APP/adi