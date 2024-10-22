Open Menu

KP Governor Appoints Two Special Assistants To CM

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

KP Governor appoints two special assistants to CM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday appointed two special assistants to the chief minister on the advice of the latter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday appointed two special assistants to the chief minister on the advice of the latter.

A notification issued here said that Tufail Anjum and Rengez Ahmad have been appointed as special assistants with immediate effect.

