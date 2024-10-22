KP Governor Appoints Two Special Assistants To CM
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday appointed two special assistants to the chief minister on the advice of the latter
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday appointed two special assistants to the chief minister on the advice of the latter.
A notification issued here said that Tufail Anjum and Rengez Ahmad have been appointed as special assistants with immediate effect.
