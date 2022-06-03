KP Governor appoints VCs of four public sector universities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister on Friday appointed Vice Chancellors of four public sector universities of the province for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Four different notifications issued here by KP Higher education, Archives and libraries department said that the Governor has appointed Prof Dr Hassan Sher Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Swat, as its VC.

Similarly, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand has been appointed as its Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Shahab, Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad as Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar and Department of Zoology, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, as Vice Chancellor of SBBWU Sheringal Dir Upper.