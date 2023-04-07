KP Governor appoints VCs of four universities with additional charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday assigned the additional charge of the posts of Vice Chancellor of four public sector universities to VCs of other universities.

A notification issued here said that on the advice of the Chief Minister KP, the Governor has given the additional charge of VC University of Swabi to VC Women University.

Similarly, VC University of Science and Technology Banny has given additional charge of University of Lakki Marwat, VC Kohat University of Science of Technology to assume additional charge of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak and VC Gomal University DI Khan to assume additional charge University of Agriculture DI Khan.

It said that the additional charge would be for a period of three months or till the appointment of the regular VC whichever is earlier.